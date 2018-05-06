Suspect sought after carjacking, police chase near I-25 and Lincoln

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Police are searching for a suspect following a carjacking and police chase near Interstate 25 and Lincoln Avenue on Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night in the 9800 block of Zenith Meridian Drive when an unidentified suspect stole a black Infinity convertible, authorities said.

The owner of the convertible was ran over while trying to stop the suspect and sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office began pursuing the vehicle on Quebec Street before losing sight of the vehicle.

It was later found involved in a crash at South Quebec Street and Peakview Avenue.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect.