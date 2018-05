Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Every week we send our talanted photojournalists out to find the untold, unique, or unusual stories in a series we call Signature Stories.

This week, we took a look into a one of a kind car museum in Arvada and the collection of cars owned by adventure novelist Clive Cussler.

Photojournalist Justin Rush shows us the special relationship between the books and the vehicles on display.