Residents worry about meth contamination after neighboring units at apartment complex shut down

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Residents at Cloverbasin Village Apartments worry about contamination and want their apartments tested after meth contamination was discovered in neighboring units.

In total, six units are closed in two different buildings on the property. FOX31 spoke with residents located in building 13 about their concerns about the contamination.

"Its extremely important. I have a child. I have a spouse that lives in here, my own health. I am getting ready to enter a professional environment. Last thing I want is to have a positive test of trace amounts of this stuff," said Christopher Stannert.

Stannert said a letter was posted on his door, alerting him that three units in his building were closed after a chemicals from the meth smoked in the second floor unit seeped into the units above and below it through a shared HVAC system.

"They are all displaced from their homes. Some of them are suffering from some health problems. It’s had a huge impact," said Stannert.

The letter Stannert received said no testing would be done outside those three units because none of the other units in the building shared that HVAC system. He said he's asked management to test his unit to make sure there is no contamination but said his request was denied.

"The economic burden they are worried about is clouding their morality. It’s deeply concerning that money would be placed over people," said Stannert.

The Problem Solvers did a story highlighting issues with meth contamination in units at the Cloverbasin Village Apartments in 2016. Residents said a unit in building 5 had been shut down after a meth lab was discovered. However, residents said they were not made aware of the reasons for that tenant's eviction for months. Residents reported feeling sick and developing respiratory infections. Testing would eventually show meth contamination in neighboring units.

In the end, nine units in building 5 were shut down in 2016, even units that were on separate HVAC units from the apartment containing the meth lab.

In this latest case, now Stannert said he's not convinced that being on separate HVAC system spares his unit from contamination.

FOX31 followed up with Mission Rock Residential, LLC about it's decision to not test other units in the building in this latest case, but requests for an interview have not been returned.