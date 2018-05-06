Pueblo teachers strike starting Monday, first teacher strike in Colorado since 1994

PUEBLO, Colo. — Less than two weeks after thousands of Colorado teachers rallied outside the Capitol for more school funding, better pay and pension protection, some are taking it a step further and going on strike.

Starting Monday, Pueblo City Schools (District 60) teachers are striking because of what they call bad pay and benefits.

“We got the phone call earlier this evening saying that the anticipated strikes are going to be happening so not to send our kids to school Monday morning,” said Renee Ortiz, a Pueblo parent.

About 70 percent of teachers with the Pueblo Education Association voted to strike at the end of last week.

The big issue is a more than two percent cost of living adjustment. The district is offering the adjustment for the next school year, but teachers want it to be retroactive for the current school year.

The district said it cannot afford that.

Pueblo teachers haven’t had a formal contract since August.

The teachers union says it hopes the strike doesn’t last for more than three to five days.

On average, Pueblo City Schools teachers make $47,617. The average Colorado teacher salary is $52,728.