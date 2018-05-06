Man wanted for harassing moose in Frisco

FRISCO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man pictured standing within feet of an angry moose in Frisco.

The man in the photo allegedly chased the moose onto a median of the road Friday afternoon in the 900 block of 10 Mile Drive in Frisco, officials said.

CPW said that someone driving by took the photo.

“It is very evident from the photo that the moose is angry, and the man could easily have been attacked and injured, or possibly killed,” said District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak of Summit County.

“You can clearly see that the moose’s ears are pinned back and its hackles are raised,” Slezak said. “It is likely this person does not realize how much danger he put himself in, or maybe he does not care. We hope a conversation with this individual can help him understand the danger involved.”

CPW officials said that moose do not attack people unprovoked but will defend themselves aggressively if they feel threatened or harassed.

Officials say the man in the photo could be cited for harassment of wildlife if he is identified.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.