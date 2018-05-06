Casper police officer critically wounded in shootout

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police officer is hospitalized in critical condition following a shootout with a suspect Sunday.

According to the City Manager’s Office, officers responded to the 1400 block of S. Fairdale but no details were provided regarding the nature of the emergency call.

When officers arrived, officials said police and a suspect exchanged fire, and one officer was wounded and taken to the hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead.

Casper Police Chief McPheeters issued a brief statement saying, “We have asked for and are receiving the assistance of Natrona County Sheriff’s Department, Mills Police Department, Evansville Police Department, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol in covering our public safety needs in Casper for the next several hours. As everyone might imagine, this is a very emotional situation and the agencies have agreed to help us take our calls.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.