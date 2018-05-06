Autistic, asthmatic, transgender teen missing since early Friday

DENVER — A transgender teenager went missing from his home near the University of Denver early Friday morning and hasn’t been seen since, according to the boy’s mother.

Sally “Scotty” Mae Fritzler is believed to have walked away from his home on South Gaylord between Amherst and Cornell at around 3:00 to 4:00 a.m.

The teenager, 16, has Autism and asthma and it’s unknown if he has his inhaler with him. His mother said the boy left home with no belongings; he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and blue Van’s shoes.

Scotty is described as 5-feet-5, 170 pounds with blue eyes and dyed blue hair. The boy’s mother said he has scars on his arms and stomach and may be suicidal.

If you see Scotty, please contact Denver police at 720-913-6653.