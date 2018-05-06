2 juveniles escape Denver youth services center, one in custody

DENVER — Two juveniles escaped the Gilliam Youth Services Center in Denver on Sunday afternoon, according to Denver police.

Police said that one of the parties is in custody but the other one remains on the run.

The youth services center is located at the intersection of North Downing Street and East 28th Avenue in Denver.

Police did not immediately release any additional details on the incident.

