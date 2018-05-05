Women warn of man exposing himself in Loretto Heights Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police are increasing their presence at a Denver-area park after residents complained of a man exposing himself to women.

Women say they are terrified because of the man’s bold actions during the daytime at Loretto Heights Park in the Harvey Park area.

Residents who visit the park told FOX31 that a man hides in a group of trees and -- as women walk by -- jumps out, exposes himself and masturbates.

One woman who asked not to be identified told the Problem Solvers it happened to her at 2 p.m.

"He walk[ed] toward me and walk[ed] behind a tree and starts doing his thing," she said, adding that she called police saying she was scared.

Other women have made similar complaints and called the Denver Police Department. One man who lives in the area said the reports are unsettling.

"When you hear something like this is going on in your neighborhood, it just freaks you out to your core," Graeme Nistler said.

FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Denver police. A few hours later, the news team saw officers patrolling the park.

A DPD spokesman is encouraging people to call with any information they have.

"What people don’t realize is their piece of information -- their description -- may help tie other pieces together that are going to help us apprehend the person or do what we can to put safety measures in place," said DPD's Tyrone Campbell.

Denver police said the department is “focusing” on the issue.

The suspect is described as having thick black hair. He was wearing a bright blue shirt and jeans.