Warm week ahead across Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It has been a beautiful Saturday across Colorado. Denver hit a high temperature of 75 degrees with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Tomorrow's forecast will be almost identical to today's.

The Front Range will wake up to mostly sunny skies for Sunday with morning lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will build in the afternoon with a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm. Denver's high temperature will climb to 75 degrees.

The rest of the week will bring above average temperatures to the Front Range. It will be a hot week ahead (for this time of year) with temperatures in the 80s both Monday and Thursday. Each afternoon for the next five days will have a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm.

More unsettled weather will arrive on Friday and Saturday with a 30% chance of rain each day.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.