× Warm, mainly dry weekend ahead in Colorado

Saturday will offer a mixture of sun and clouds as temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 70s, about ten degrees above average. Clouds will gradually build through the day, with an isolated shower or two trying to roll off the foothills. Majority of the region will stay dry, with a light wind out of the southwest between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Expect increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions for the high country, with highs staying in the 50-60s.

Clouds will linger overnight, as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to start the day on Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast looks very similar to Saturday, with more cloud cover expected. Highs will still remain in the mid-70s with light wind in the Denver area, with temps in the 50-60s in the higher elevation locations. An isolated shower or two will be possible, but again will struggle to maintain strength moving off the foothills and into the metro area. Any shower will be brief with gusty winds expected.

Our week ahead looks warm and active, with at least the chance of a shower or two across the Front Range each afternoon. Highs will stay above average, hitting the 70s and 80s in the Denver metro area. We will keep a close eye on Friday and Saturday’s forecast, which appears to bring the best chance for widespread thunderstorms.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.