DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, two people were seriously injured near 44th Avenue and Abilene Street. They are being treated for gunshot wounds.

#DPD Update Re: Shooting Investigation @ 44 & Abilene – Two parties are being treated for serious injuries related to GSW. #DENVER — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 6, 2018

FOX31 Denver has called police. The department did not provide additional information. We will continue checking in with DPD and updating this story.