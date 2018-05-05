Sunday marks last day to Support the Shield at Safeway stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This weekend is the final chance to Support the Shield at local Safeways.

The campaign is a joint effort between FOX31 Denver, Colorado's Own Channel 2 and non-profit organizations supporting law enforcement officers.

Support the Shield officially ends Sunday night, with the grand total to be announced Monday morning on FOX31 and Channel 2.

Safeway Spokesperson Heather Halpape would not say how much money has been raised, but she said it is an exciting total.

“It’s been an amazing month,” said Halpape. “Our customers are extremely generous and they’ve just been showing their support for law enforcement.”

For the past month, customers have been able to donate $1, $3 or $5 to Support the Shield while checking out at Safeway. All of the money raised goes toward purchasing protective gear for local officers and to the families of fallen and injured officers.

“After hearing about all the fallen officers over the past year, I felt the need to donate,” said Sharnell Phillips.

Phillips watched our coverage last weekend, as 41 local law enforcement members received new gear thanks to Support the Shield.

“I was like, 'Hey, I helped with that!',” she said. “It’s good to see where the money’s going -- to the police officers that protect our community.”

The money raised at each store will stay in that community. More than 100 Safeway stores are involved, as well as a handful of Albertsons in surrounding states.

“It really does all make a difference,” said Halpape. “It’s those pennies and nickels and dimes -- they really add up to make a huge difference and I think we’re going to be really pleased with how much we raised.”