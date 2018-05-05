Princess Charlotte kisses baby brother Prince Louis in new royal family photos

LONDON — New photographs shared by the royal family show an adorable scene between Princess Charlotte, 3, and her newborn baby brother, Prince Louis.

One of the photos was snapped when Louis was just three days old. He was born April 23 and went home the same day.

The two snapshots were released by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. They were taken by Kate at their home in Kensington Palace in London. Big brother Prince George, 4, is not in the photos.

A palace statement said Sunday that William and the duchess are “very pleased” to share the photos.

It said the royal couple want to thank the public for “all of the kind messages” received since Louis’ birth.