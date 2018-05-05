Police investigating fatal fall from high-rise apartment building in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating what led to a person falling from a high-rise residential building in downtown Denver Saturday evening. The fall was fatal, according to a tweet from the department.
The person fell from Brooks Tower, a 42-floor apartment building at the corner of 15th and Curtis Streets. The building’s website says it offers a variety of short-term, luxury apartments.
Officers closed 15th Street while investigators worked at the scene. As of 9:15 p.m., two lanes of the road were open.
DPD spokesperson Tyrone Campbell said the scene is still an active investigation and the department is leaning toward the death being non-criminal.