Police investigating fatal fall from high-rise apartment building in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating what led to a person falling from a high-rise residential building in downtown Denver Saturday evening. The fall was fatal, according to a tweet from the department.

#BREAKING #DPD Officers On-scene @ 15th & Curtis investigating a Death related to a fall from a building. 15th Street is currently closed in that area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/ATwJ2uZD5p — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 6, 2018

The person fell from Brooks Tower, a 42-floor apartment building at the corner of 15th and Curtis Streets. The building’s website says it offers a variety of short-term, luxury apartments.

Officers closed 15th Street while investigators worked at the scene. As of 9:15 p.m., two lanes of the road were open.

Police on the scene at 15th&Curtis in Downtown Denver investigating a death outside the Brooks Towers, unclear what happened but likely fall or suicide. Body covered with tent outside building. Traffic down to 2 lanes pic.twitter.com/Rfxrxc5To1 — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) May 6, 2018

DPD spokesperson Tyrone Campbell said the scene is still an active investigation and the department is leaning toward the death being non-criminal.