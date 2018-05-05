× Man steals SUV from Loveland gas station with baby inside, police say

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of stealing an SUV with an 11-month-old child inside from a gas station in Loveland and driving at speeds of 100 mph, was arrested in Longmont Friday afternoon.

Forty minutes after theft, the baby girl was found unharmed and reunited with her mother.

The Loveland Police Department said Anthony Martinez, 32, was taken into custody and he faces a number of charges including kidnapping, child abuse, motor vehicle theft and reckless driving. He was in the Larimer County jail Saturday morning.

Loveland police said they received a 911 call about a vehicle theft from a gas station at 814 SW 14th Street in Loveland at 3:05 p.m. Friday. The caller said a man took the her vehicle with an 11-month-old child inside.

“At approximately 3:10 pm, a Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the vehicle driving south on Highway 287 and attempted to stop the vehicle,” a statement from Loveland police said. “The driver accelerated to over 100 mph and failed to stop for the deputy. The deputy discontinued following near Hwy 287/Hwy 56 and alerted their communication center. Updated information was shared with neighboring jurisdictions to include Longmont PD.”

At 3:38 p.m., Longmont police officers found the vehicle and the child at Parker Drive and Pratt Street in the northern part of the city. The baby was not hurt and she was reunited with her mother.

Longmont police found the suspect, Anthony Martinez, about 20 minutes later and took him into custody.

Teamwork and communication pay off

“We would like to thank everyone involved in this incident for his or her assistance in quickly locating the child and reuniting her with her mother,” the Loveland police statement said. “The professional response from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Longmont Police Department was outstanding. The Communication Centers and their personnel were instrumental in quickly sharing pertinent information across jurisdictional lines to ensure officers in the field had accurate and timely information.”

Loveland police detectives are working with Longmont police on this investigation.