‘Justice for Justin’: Family of Tower Road homicide victim looks for answers

DENVER -- One local family continues to search for answers after their loved one was killed earlier this week. Justin McKinney was found dead on Monday inside the Wildhorse Ridge Condominiums off Tower Road in Denver.

Police do not have anyone in custody and McKinney's family decided to help the investigation.

Relatives spent part of their Saturday handing out flyers across the city. They are calling the efforts "Justice for Justin."

“We’re just out here trying to get some answers,” Justin McKinney's aunt Lynette McKinney said.

“He always had a smile,” Lynette said. “Always finding the best that life has to offer.”

Lynette said the family simply wants to know what happened to Justin. She said anyone with information can help while remaining anonymous.

“There’s opportunities that you can just give us information to help bring us some level of closure, some level of understanding, some level of completeness, to find out who has done this horrible, tragic thing to our family,” Lynette said. “Just put yourself in that position. Think of yourself as a sibling to him, as a mother to him, as a child, as a sister, as an auntie.”

Justin McKinney was a brother, a son and a father to four children.

His family was at the Cinco De Mayo festival on Saturday and walked up to every person who passed by.

"We need some justice for Justin," Lynette said.

They showed people the picture and asked them if they knew anything about the case. They said they'll continue to hand out information until the case is closed.

Police have not yet released significant information about the case. Anyone who believes they can help investigators is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.