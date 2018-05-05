Colorado Springs doctor helps save woman bitten by rattlesnake in park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A doctor out for a bike ride was able to help save the life of a woman suffering from a rattlesnake bite on Monday, according to FOX21 News.

When Dr. Chris Layton arrived at Ute Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Monday, he was told a woman had been bitten by a rattlesnake. He then rode his bike to catch up with firefighters and was able to provide emergency medical assistance to the woman. He also helped get the woman transported by Flight for Life quickly enough to save her life, FOX21 said.

Layton, who works in the emergency department at Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, said the rattlesnake was clearly an adult.

“The space between the fangs was a fairly decent distance. Typically, it doesn’t take very long after a venomous snakebite to start seeing localized swelling, and we were seeing some of that, even at that point,” he told FOX21.