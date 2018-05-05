Civic Center Park, Federal Boulevard fill up as people celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- People packed Civic Center Park during the day and cars flocked to Federal Boulevard in the evening as people celebrated Cinco De Mayo across the city.

Organizers of the Cinco De Mayo event in Civic Center Park said it is Colorado's largest cultural event. With nice weather expected throughout the weekend, organizers estimated 400,000 people will attend the two-day event.

In the park, 130 vendors sold food, clothes and other items while Mexican bands serenaded the crowd.

Later in the evening, people started to gather along Federal Boulevard for the annual trip up and down the road. By 7 p.m., congestion picked up as cars paraded along the street with Mexican flags and music.