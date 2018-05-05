× Cinco de Mayo celebration, Kentucky Derby party to bring thousands to downtown Denver

DENVER– Two big events in Denver this weekend will bring thousands to downtown to celebrate.

The Cinco de Mayo ‘Celebrate Culture Festival’ at Civic Center Park along with the Denver Kentucky Derby party at the Colorado Convention Center … and great weather will bring big crowds to downtown.

The Denver Police Department will also be keeping a watch on Cinco de Mayo ‘cruising’ along Federal Boulevard.

The Denver “Derby Days” viewing party will bring an estimated 5,000 people to the area around the Colorado Convention Center. The charity event has partnered with Lyft and will provide a discount to those attending. Tickets for the party are sold out.

The Cinco de Mayo festival is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at Civic Center Park.

Featured events at the festival include the chihuahua races Saturday at 2 p.m., the taco eating contest Sunday at 2 p.m. and the low rider car show on Colfax all weekend long.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police plan on beefing up staff over the entire weekend along Federal Boulevard.

Traditionally, folks will cruise up and down the surrounding neighborhoods to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Traffic delays will be expected for the weekend and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.