Video: Fruita police officer punches restrained suspect

A Fruita, Colorado police officer is seen in video punching an allegedly intoxicated suspect while the man was restrained. A man in a nearby home recorded the video from his window.

He says he turned his camera on when a second officer showed up at the scene.

At first, nothing seemed to be out of the ordinary, but then one of the officers punched the man.

After being confronted with the video, Fruita Police Chief Dave Krouse issued a statement saying, "Initial information indicates the male physically resisted and the officers used force on him to gain control.”

He went on to say, "Videos often show only one part of an incident, and we would ask the community to consider waiting to pass judgement on what occurred during this incident until we are able to provide a more complete picture as to what transpired.”