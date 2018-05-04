Suspect killed in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff has released the name of the man killed by a Colorado Springs Police Department officer on April 25.

Jese Paul Schlegel, 41, was shot at least two times by a CSPD officer near the 1000 block of West 19th Street in Colorado Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers responded to the area just after 6 a.m. on April 25 in regards to a burglary in progress. When the first officer arrived, the suspect came out of the building and ran away.

“The officer chased the suspect and the suspect drew a pistol, brandishing it toward a citizen who was also on scene. The officer fired at the suspect, striking him more than once,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Other CSPD officers and paramedics arrived and provided emergency medical treatment for Schlegel. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office also identified the officer to shot Schlegel. Troy Kananen has been employed by CSPD for 24 years. He patrols the Gold Hill Division in the southwest portion of the city.

Kananen was not injured.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.