Potholes crop up across Denver metro area after soggy spring storm

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- The wet weather in the Denver metro area this week helped drought conditions, but it might cause some issues for vehicles.

Multiple potholes have been reported along a busy stretch of Interstate 25 between Belleview Avenue and Orchard Road.

A man posted a photo to Facebook saying he and at least seven other people hit a pothole that blew out a tire and broke a rim on his vehicle.

Police and the Colorado Department of Transportation came out to protect drivers who were stuck repairing their vehicles.

Across the Denver metro area, rainfall totals topped off between 1 and 1 1/2 inches. That rain can creep into any cracks in the pavement, expanding and contracting the ground.

This weakens the soil underneath it, leading to even more cracking and eventually a pothole.

Tires and the pressure of the vehicle can squeeze more water into the pavement so more traffic can lead to more potholes.

Anyone who sees major potholes that could cause an issue in Denver, report the problem by calling 311.