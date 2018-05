DENVER — the man in the picture is wanted by Denver police for identity theft.

Investigators say he used a credit card that was stolen during a car break-in. He used the card to buy merchandise at the 7-Eleven store on South Federal Boulevard and West Hampden Avenue.

You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by helping to solve this crime. Call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).