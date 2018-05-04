Rain moves out, sunny, drier, warmer weather moves in; afternoon thunderstorms start Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm system has moved out of Colorado, leaving dry conditions on Friday morning.

It will be dry and sunny on Friday with highs about 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

After getting hammered with snow, the mountains can expect sunshine on Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

On Saturday, it will start sunny then turn partly cloudy across the state. Front Range highs will climb to about 75 degrees with the mountains in the 50s and 60s.

On Sunday, it will start sunny then watch for a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the Front Range. Highs will be in the 70s. These will be are garden-variety spring thunderstorms.

The spring pattern with morning sun and a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms continues on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging from 70 to 80 degrees.

Rain totals across the Denver metro area on Wednesday and Thursday were impressive.

