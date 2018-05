Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you are expecting a baby it is so hard to know if you are doing everything right when it comes to wellness, nutrition and exercise. That is why MamaWell was created, it is a complete online guide that contains 42 weeks of customized content to help mamas thrive during every week of pregnancy and the six week postpartum period. It debuts in June. To get on the MamaWell waitlist go to Fit4mom.com/MamaWell-Waitlist