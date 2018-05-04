London man denies damaging $3 million painting at Aspen gallery

ASPEN, Colo. — A London man denies accusations that he slashed a $3 million painting at an Aspen art gallery last year.

The Aspen Times reports that Nick Morley said in a Wednesday statement initially released by his lawyer only to a London newspaper that he didn’t damage the painting and was the beneficial owner of the painting at the time of the incident.

Aspen police and prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the 40-year-old last week.

Aspen prosecutor Don Nottingham said the District Attorney’s Office has not decided whether it will try to extradite Morley from London.

Morley is suspected of entering the Opera Gallery on May 2, 2017 and slashing the painting by Christopher Wool.

Court documents say the painting, which has since been repaired, was owned by Morley’s father, Harold.