How to make a Mint Julep

Traditional Julep

2 oz. Bulleit Bourbon

1 sugar cube

8 mint leaves

Splash bitters

 

Muddle one sugar cube and 8 mint leaves lightly then add 2 oz. of Bulleit bourbon. Stir, don’t shake. Serve in copper mug.

 

Bar Louie Julep

2 oz. Stranahan's whiskey

4 mint leaves + sprig for garnish

1 sugar cube

Splash bitters

 

In a martini glass, drop 1 sugar cube and a splash of bitters. Mix 2 oz. Stranahan's whiskey plus mint leaves and drop in tin. Shake vigorously. Strain over sugar cube in martini glass. Garnish with mint sprig and serve chilled.