How to make a Mint Julep

Traditional Julep
2 oz. Bulleit Bourbon
1 sugar cube
8 mint leaves
Splash bitters
Muddle one sugar cube and 8 mint leaves lightly then add 2 oz. of Bulleit bourbon. Stir, don’t shake. Serve in copper mug.
Bar Louie Julep
2 oz. Stranahan's whiskey
4 mint leaves + sprig for garnish
1 sugar cube
Splash bitters
In a martini glass, drop 1 sugar cube and a splash of bitters. Mix 2 oz. Stranahan's whiskey plus mint leaves and drop in tin. Shake vigorously. Strain over sugar cube in martini glass. Garnish with mint sprig and serve chilled.