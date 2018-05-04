× Great Western Alpaca Show

Every year, hundreds of alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts, as well as fiber art enthusiasts, gather for the Great Western Alpaca Show. The 2018 show will be held May 4, 5 and 6 at the National Western Stock Show Complex and promises to be bigger than ever.

Hours are:

Friday, May 4 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 5 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 6 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The show, hosted by the Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies, will feature alpacas in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Throughout the weekend, artisans will showcase alpaca fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

Alpaca Selfie Booth

Attendees can take a selfie with an alpaca at the Alpaca Selfie Booth. The selfie booth was featured at the Alpaca Owners Association National Show and was a huge hit. Haven’t perfected your selfie taking skills quite yet? No worries. Show volunteers can take your photo for you. The Alpaca Selfie Booth is located at the show entrance, and is free of charge. You don’t want to miss this!

Free Fiber Demonstrations and Education

Throughout the weekend there will be free fiber demonstrations. Demonstrations include spinning, wet felting, crocheting, table loom weaving, making rolags and more.

Alpaca Costume Contest

On Saturday, May 5 at approximately 12:00 p.m. participants of all ages will take to the ring to compete alongside their alpacas in a costume contest. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.

For more information visit http://www.alpacabreeders.org/.

For more information about the Great Western Alpaca Show visit http://www.greatwesternalpacashow.com/.