From Spring storms to summer temps

Now that our recent soggy storm has departed Colorado we are moving on to drier days and much warmer temperatures.

We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday with breezy conditions and highs in metro Denver in the mid to upper 70s.

On Sunday there will be more cloud cover in the afternoon that will lower daytime highs into the lower 70s, so a few degrees cooler than Saturday. And, there will also be a low chance for a scattered late day shower or thunderstorm.

Next week we stay warm with readings each day in the mid to upper 70s. We will also have a chance each day for a late day scattered storm like on Sunday & Monday. Storm chances on Tuesday through Thursday will be only isolated, so you are not likely to see rain. The next best chance appears to be on Friday with slightly better coverage of evening storms.

