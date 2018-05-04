Flight attendant accused of bad behavior on Denver flight was drunk, police say

WILLISTON, N.D. — Authorities say a flight attendant accused of disrupting a flight from Denver to North Dakota Thursday was drunk.

Police in Williston, in northwestern North Dakota, say they received a call from airport officials before the Trans State Airlines flight landed Thursday afternoon that an occupant was intoxicated and had a medical condition. Police determined that the person was drunk and forwarded the investigation to the FBI.

#UnitedAirlines apologizes after flight attendant’s bizarre behavior. @KPRC2Jake has what one passenger said she saw –> https://t.co/smqyzUdQnP pic.twitter.com/EmEM77LoYj — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 4, 2018

No further details have been released. A passenger tweeted that one boarding announcement was, “If your seatbelt isn’t tight, you (expletive) up.” The passenger said this happened on flight 4689 from Denver to Williston.

Trans States Airlines, a regional service provider for United Airlines, said reports of erratic behavior are being investigated and the flight attendant is being held off the job.

United Airlines said it is refunding air fare for passengers “as a gesture of goodwill.”