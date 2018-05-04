CSU offers reimbursement, VIP tour to Native American teens who had police called on them

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University said Friday it “deeply regrets” an incident in which two Native American teenagers had police called on them during a campus tour because the mother of another prospective student said she was nervous about their presence.

The school posted a string of tweets to its official Twitter account, saying officals want to talk with 19-year-old Thomas Kanewakeron Gray and 17-year-old Lloyd Skanahwati Gray.

The school also said it will refund any expenses the two incurred while traveling from New Mexico to Fort Collins and offered a VIP tour of the campus.

“We deeply regret the unwelcoming and concerning experience they had while guests on our campus,” the university wrote.

Early this week, University officials reached out directly to the family of the young men & their high school. We’d like the opportunity to speak w/Ms. Gray & her sons but we have not heard back from the family. We ask them to please get in touch with us at their convenience(1/3) — Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) May 4, 2018

We will refund any expenses they incurred traveling to CSU. We deeply regret the unwelcoming and concerning experience they had while guests on our campus (2/3) — Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) May 4, 2018

The Office of Admissions, Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Native American Cultural Center, and CSU Police Department all are reviewing how such an incident can be avoided or handled differently in the future (3/3) — Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) May 4, 2018

CSU welcomes the Gray family to our campus for a VIP tour with all expenses covered. — Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) May 4, 2018

The statement came news broke that the two teens had the police called on them.

Gray said police stopped him and his brother while the Colorado State admissions tour group was inside a gymnasium Monday, and began questioning the brothers aggressively about why they were on campus that day.

Campus police patted down each of the teens and released them only after they were able to provide an email proving they had reserved spots on the tour.

By then, however, their tour group had moved on without them and the brothers left the campus and returned home to New Mexico.

The teens’ mother, Lorraine Kahneratokwas Gray, said she believes her sons were victims of racial profiling and she feared for their safety after learning about the encounter.

“I felt they had been the victim of racism and that they weren’t safe there,” she said in a post this week on Facebook.