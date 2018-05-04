× Colorado Firefighter Calendar

The Colorado Firefighter Calendar (CFC) will heat up the night at the tryouts for the 2019 Calendar, benefiting the Children’s Hospital Colorado Burn Center and Burn Camps Program. The event will be held at EXDO Event Center on May 12, 2018. Firefighter contestants from across the state will strut their stuff to earn a spot in the 2019 Colorado Firefighter Calendar, which will be released on August 17. CFC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and has contributed more than a half a million dollars to Children’s Colorado since its inception in 2011.

EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St, Denver, CO 80205

Saturday, May 12, 2018

VIP Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

VIP Party 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

General Admission Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

VIP Tickets $85 to $125

General Admission Tickets $35 in advance, $40 at the door