Bodycam video: Parker police use stun gun on woman during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Bodycam video shows police in Parker using a stun gun to arrest a woman Friday afternoon. The police department released the video late Friday night.

A call made to police just before 3:15 p.m. reported 22-year-old Carlee Winegardner was acting strangely at a credit union in the area of Parker Road and Plaza Drive.

Police said Winegardner drove away from a traffic stop and then was followed into a parking lot at Parker Marketplace on South Parker Road.

A police press release said Winegardner ignored commands to get out of the car and that she kicked an officer in the face.

Officers used a stun gun to restrain her, and she was taken into custody.

She is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, eluding and assaulting a police officer.

One officer was treated and released with minor injuries.