4 people taken to a hospital after inhaling 'unknown substance' at Waste Management facility

DENVER — Four people went to the hospital Friday night after inhaling an unknown substance at a Waste Management facility.

The Denver Fire Department said crews responded to a hazardous materials investigation at 5395 Franklin Street at around 6:30 p.m..

Workers waited outside while first responders conducted their investigation.

Firefighters said they did not find the source of the leak and the fire department turned control of the situation back over to Waste Management.

The conditions of the four people who went to the hospital were not provided to the media.