Yoghurt Beer – Broosa Berry Tart!

There’s a new collaboration with New Belgium Brewery and Noosa Yoghurt, it’s bringing two premium and awesome Colorado brands together! Noosa yoghurt is exploring their very own unique blend with New Belgium Brewery to create a beer-y-play on a mixed berry yoghurt, Broosa Berry Tart!

The process: they selected a milk stout as the base style to play on the yoghurt theme and felt it would complement the fruit. They then acidified the stout with noosa’s sour culture for mixed fermentation goodness. The fruit mix is blueberry, blackberry and raspberry. Broosa Berry Tart has even mixes of dark jammy fruit, toasty chocolate and tart sour that give it that delicious taste. It’s 5% alcohol for crushability. The new flavored brew is currently available on tap in Colorado at New Belgium Brewery and other local breweries for a limited time.