Twitter asks users to change passwords due to security ‘bug’

Twitter has recommended all users change their passwords.

The company announced on Thursday it discovered a bug that saved user passwords on an internal log without proper encryption.

Twitter said it has since fixed the issue. Although there is no evidence passwords have been leaked or misused, it is urging its users to update their passwords.

"As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password," the company tweeted.

FOX31 Problem Solvers tips on account security

While Twitter says it doesn't believe password information ever left Twitter’s systems or was misused by anyone, the FOX31 Problem Solvers have a few steps you can take to help you keep your account safe:

Change your password on Twitter and on any other service where you may have used the same password. Use a strong password that you don’t reuse on other websites. Enable login verification, also known as two factor authentication. This is the single best action you can take to increase your account security. Use a password manager to make sure you’re using strong, unique passwords everywhere.

We recognize and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day," Twitter said.