JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A trooper was injured after a suspected impaired driver hit a Colorado State Patrol vehicle on Thursday morning.

The accident happened at West 20th Avenue and Youngfield Street, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CRASH

-Suspected impaired driver collided with a CSP Patrol Car at 20TH and Youngfield

-Trooper sustained minor injuries

-Suspect arrested and booked into JeffCO Jail pic.twitter.com/wBetPpqlOo — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) May 3, 2018