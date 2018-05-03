Tow truck driver survives fall off mountain pass in southwest Colorado

SILVERTON, Colo. — Nasty weather conditions in southwest Colorado are being blamed for an accident that sent a tow truck driver off a mountain pass.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Don Curnow’s tow truck flew off the Lime Creek curve on Molas Pass near Silverton on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Curnow, who owns Animas Towing, was injured in the accident. His dog was also in the vehicle and was rescued.

Molas Pass is along Highway 550, dubbed the Million Dollar Highway. It connects Silverton and Durango.

Molas Pass can be incredibly dangerous when bad weather moves in.

Silverton is in San Juan County, Colorado’s smallest.