Today’s Deal: 50% off a gift card to La Loma Mexican Restaurant!

About La Loma Mexican Restaurant

Click here for more details.La Loma Mexican Restaurant, owned and operated by the Brinkerhoff family since 1981, has been a Denver favorite, serving award-winning Mexican fare. La Loma's goal is to make wonderful food accessible to all of Denver and beyond. Not just serving them excellent food, but adding a whole new generation of loyal guests who count La Loma as part of their family tradition. In the upcoming future, there will be three La Loma locations: Downtown, Platte Valley near the Aquarium, and a third in the Castle Rock area. Sierra Grill, is now open in the RidgeGate community! Sierra Grill is an American concept and will feature among many things, a wood-fired grill and pizza oven.