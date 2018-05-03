The sun will come out tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our soggy storm system definitely delivered on rain & snow especially for northern & northeastern Colorado including metro Denver. Rain total reports show a wide area of 1" to 2" of moisture. It's great news for our drought conditions and fire concerns.

Plus the northern mountains did very well with deep snow totals. Take a look at some of the ski resorts...some still open for skiing this weekend.

Colorado has seen some huge mountain snowfall totals from this storm! #cowx #freshpowder pic.twitter.com/LFFTywhWiq — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 3, 2018

We now get to enjoy a couple of dry, sunny and warm days with highs in the 70s on Friday and into the weekend. You should definitely see a lot more green across the area and more blooming of trees and shrubs.

And, good news, we have a chance for more rain with scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms possible from Sunday through the end of next week.

