State Sen. Baumgardner removed from all committees following sexual harassment allegations

DENVER — Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, a Republican who represents Hot Sulphur Springs, has been removed from all committee assignments effective immediately.

Baumgardner, who has faced accusations of sexual harassment, was a member of the Capital Development Committee, Transportation Legislation Review Committee, Water Resources Review Committee and Wildfire Matters Review Committee.

The decision was handed down by Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham on Thursday.

Here is the letter @SenatorGrantham wrote to Capitol officials regarding demoting Baumgardner following sexual harassment allegations #coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/G7z9O935AY — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) May 3, 2018

According to a Senate GOP official, the decision was bipartisan and included input from the Democratic Senate minority leader.

The Baumgardner decision I am told does not impact next years General Assembly Session. It would be up to new Senate leadership to decide if Baumgardner receives a committee assignment next year – he will be in office until 2020. #coleg #copolitics — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) May 3, 2018

The decision is being met with mixed reviews within the state Capitol. Some lawmakers have said the demotion is too little, too late.

Multiple sexual harassment allegations against Baumgardner were recently deemed credible by an outside investigator.

Baumgardner has maintained his innocence and survived a vote to expel him earlier this year.