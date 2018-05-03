Pinpoint Weather: Rain to continue in metro area, snow at higher elevations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rain will continue to fall during the morning commute across the Front Range on Thursday before getting lighter in the afternoon and finally ending in the evening.

Rain could mix with snow in Denver as temperatures hover in the 30s.

One inch of snow accumulation is possible in Parker, Castle Rock and Monument, with 3 inches in Genesee, Evergreen, Floyd Hill, Idaho Springs, Nederland, Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes.

In the higher country, 6 inches could fall at Loveland Pass, Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.

An additional one-half inch of rainfall is likely across the Interstate 25 corridor on Thursday.

As the storm moves out, it will be drier and sunny for Friday.

The weekend will start sunny on Saturday morning before skies turn partly cloudy.

Then there will be a more spring-like pattern with morning sun and 20 percent to 30 percent chances for afternoon thunderstorms from Sunday through Wednesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.