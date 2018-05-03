Police called to investigate Native Americans on tour of CSU

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University officials say two Native American prospective students touring campus were questioned by police after a parent on the tour called to report she was nervous about their presence.

CSU police officers spoke with the students, confirmed both were part of the admissions tour and released them, but their tour group had moved on without them.

The men left campus and returned home to New Mexico.

The university is reviewing the incident. Officials said in an email to students that the “incident is sad and frustrating from nearly every angle.”

“As a university community, we deeply regret the experience of these students while they were guests on our campus,” the school said in a statement.

“The fact that these two students felt unwelcome on our campus while here as visitors runs counter to our Principles of Community and the goals and aspirations of the CSU Police Department, even as they are obligated to respond to an individual’s concern about public safety, as well as the principles of our Office of Admissions.”