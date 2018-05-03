One injured, suspect in custody following Nashville mall shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At least one person was shot at a mall in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

According to WSMV and News Channel 5, the shooting happened at Opry Mills Mall.

The nearby Opryland Hotel was placed on lockdown.

The Nashville Fire Department said it took one woman to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in critical condition. It originally reported the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

Shortly after 2 p.m. Mountain Time, the Metro Nashville Police Department said the suspected shooter was in custody.

The department said no additional imminent threat was known and officers were sweeping the mall as a precaution.