Mystery pooper regularly soiling school’s track was superintendent, police say

HOLMDEL, N.J. – A mystery pooper at a New Jersey high school turned out to be the school district superintendent, Holmdel police told NJ.com.

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, of Aberdeen, New Jersey, is charged with defecating in public, lewdness, and littering.

Human feces had recently been found “on a daily basis” on or near Holmdel High School’s track and football field, according to Holmdel Township police.

Surveillance cameras caught Tramaglini in the act, police said, and he was charged Monday.

The superintendent was apparently running at the track around 5:50 a.m. before he was arrested.

Tramaglini has since taken a paid leave of absence. He was making $147,504 per year as the superintendent of the Kenilworth school district.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday of next week.