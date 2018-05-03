Money flies out of Brinks truck onto Indiana highway, causing ‘chaotic’ scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are asking anyone who found loose money on an Indiana highway Wednesday to return it, according to WXIN.

A wild scene unfolded about 9 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70 when the back security door on a Brinks truck came open.

“Bags of money were falling out of the back onto the interstate," said Indiana State Patrol Cpl. Brock McCooe. “Sort of something out of a movie scene, where you have bills, loose bills flying all over the interstate, vehicles stopping, people getting out of their cars.”

Troopers at the scene initially said up to $600,000 had flown across the interstate, but police later said the exact amount was not known.

The Brinks truck driver told state police that another driver waved at him and pointed to the back of his truck, and that's when he realized the door was not secure and had opened.

It's not known whether the incident was the result of mechanical failure or human error, police said.

Troopers say people were jumping over fences from the adjacent neighborhood to stuff their pockets with money.

“I guess it’s not every day you see thousands of dollars just floating around on the interstate during your morning commute," McCooe said. "So it was pretty chaotic.”

McCooe said taking money from the scene is considered theft.

In particular, police say they are looking for a school bus driver who stopped to grab cash before driving the away from the scene.

They are also looking for four individuals in a white pickup truck, pulling a utility trailer, who made off with one of the bags of money.

Perrine said police are searching for anyone who stopped to pick up the cash.

The Indiana State Patrol said it is already getting tips with license place numbers from people who stopped to pick up the money.

It is also getting calls from people who wish to turn in money they found along the interstate.

“If you’re willing to, in good conscience, turn it back in, there’s amnesty, there’s no real questions asked if you’re willing to give it back," McCooe said.