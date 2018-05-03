× Marijuana tasting room bill passes Legislature; Group urges governor’s veto

DENVER — The Colorado Legislature passed a law Thursday that allows marijuana stores to set up on-site tasting rooms. Consumers would be able to sample the taste of a marijuana product through the use of an electronic device.

The bill has gone to Governor John Hickenlooper for his signature.

Advocates argue beer enthusiasts can taste beer at breweries, why can’t marijuana consumers sample a cannabis product before purchasing it?

“It’s very important to be able to taste,” Anne Ho, a marijuana consumer, said. “The most important thing is flavor obviously and a lot of people are missing out on that because there are no safe places in Denver.”

Currently, marijuana users must purchase the product and sample it at home.

The American Cancer Society Action Network wants the governor to veto the bill.

It opposes the bill “because it exposes people to dangerous secondhand marijuana smoke including e-cigarette aerosol,” a statement from the group said. “We don’t think lawmakers should risk the short or long-term health of Colorado’s residents and tourists by allowing people to use marijuana in public.”

You can read the bill here.