Man killed in northeast Denver condominium shooting identified

DENVER — A man who was shot and killed at a northeast Denver condominium complex has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Thursday that 21-year-old Justin McKinney was pronounced dead at the Wildhorse Ridge Condominiums at 5800 Tower Road early Monday morning.

McKinney died from a single gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The Denver Police Department was called to the complex about 11 p.m. Sunday on a report of a gun being fired.

Officers didn’t find anything, but they returned about 4 a.m. after McKinney was found inside a unit.

Police do not have any suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.