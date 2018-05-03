Man killed in Five Points shooting identified

DENVER — A man who was killed in the Five Points neighborhood in a double shooting has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Thursday that 26-year-old Jekylis Ross-Henderson was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot at East 20th Avenue and Clarkson Street about 10 p.m. Monday night.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

The other person who was shot was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Denver Police Department does not have any suspect description, but said the suspects were possibly associated with a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

It has not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.